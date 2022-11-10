Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Devin Booker, Phoenix

Booker led the Suns, who were without Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson, with 32 points and 10 assists.

By the numbers

32 Phoenix points off 19 Wolves turnovers.

18 Suns second-chance points.

6 Fouls combined for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the first quarter.