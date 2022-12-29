Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The Wolves couldn't stop Williamson, who bullied his way to 43 points and scored New Orleans' last 14 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 Points for Williamson in the second half.

5 Shot attempts by Wolves center Rudy Gobert.

11 Wolves' biggest lead, and the biggest lead for either team.