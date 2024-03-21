WEDNESDAY
Badminton
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 7, Humboldt 0
• Highland Park 4, Harding 3
• Washington 4, Johnson 3
BASKETBALL • BOYS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 57, Farmington 56
• Eagan 73, Park Center 70
• Minnetonka 83, Coon Rapids 36
• Wayzata 77, Rogers 64
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Alexandria 72, Mpls. South 70
• DeLaSalle 70, Orono 64
• Mankato East 80, Chisago Lakes 41
• Totino-Grace 57, Stewartville 48
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Albany 87, Jackson County Central 66
• Breck 76, Waseca 42
• Lake City 72, Pelican Rapids 61, OT
• Minnehaha Acad. 63, Pequot Lakes 47
Grayson Allen scores 32, ties career-high with 9 3-pointers, Suns beat sliding Sixers 115-102
Grayson Allen scored 32 points and tied a career-high with nine 3-pointers, leading the Phoenix Suns past the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 on Wednesday night.
Loons
Loons win friendly vs. St Patrick's; reserve team wins in U.S. Open Cup
The MNUFC2 reserve team wins in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup while the Minnesota United first team tops St. Patrick's Athletic in friendly at home.
High Schools
Wednesday's prep results
Here's what happened in Minnesota high school sports on Wednesday.
Sports
Tristan da Silva scores 20 points as Colorado outlasts Boise State 60-53 to cap the First Four
Tristan da Silva Scored 20 points and Colorado won its first NCAA Tournament game in three years, wrapping up the First Four with a sloppy 60-53 win over Boise State on Wednesday night.
Sports
Chet Holmgren scores 35, grabs 14 rebounds and Thunder beat Jazz 119-107
Chet Holmgren scored 35 points and tied a career high with 14 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 119-107 on Wednesday night.