WEDNESDAY

Badminton

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 7, Humboldt 0

• Highland Park 4, Harding 3

• Washington 4, Johnson 3

BASKETBALL • BOYS

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall 57, Farmington 56

• Eagan 73, Park Center 70

• Minnetonka 83, Coon Rapids 36

• Wayzata 77, Rogers 64


CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Alexandria 72, Mpls. South 70

• DeLaSalle 70, Orono 64

• Mankato East 80, Chisago Lakes 41

• Totino-Grace 57, Stewartville 48


CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Albany 87, Jackson County Central 66

• Breck 76, Waseca 42

• Lake City 72, Pelican Rapids 61, OT

• Minnehaha Acad. 63, Pequot Lakes 47