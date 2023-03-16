Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The veteran center scored two goals, assisted on another and got under the skin of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who received a match penalty after hitting Hartman with his blocker.

2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Center had a goal and two assists.

3. John Klingberg, Wild: Scored his first goal with the Wild, starting Minnesota's rally from a 3-1 deficit.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Goals scored by the Wild, matching a team record set six other times.

17 Goals scored by the Wild in three games since their leading scorer, Kirill Kaprizov, was sidelined by injury.

11-0-3 The Wild's record in their franchise-record 14-game point streak.

500 Games coached by the Blues' Craig Berube. He's the sixth person to play at least 1,000 NHL games and coach at least 500 games.