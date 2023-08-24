GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Willy Adames, Brewers
The shortstop, who scored the game-winning run, blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Twins reliever Emilio Pagán and a game-tying RBI single in the 10th inning vs. Jhoan Duran.
BY THE NUMBERS
97 Degrees at first pitch, the third-hottest temperature in American Family Field's 23-year history.
5 Runs allowed by Twins relievers Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Duran in their 32⁄3 innings.
17 Homers from Michael A. Taylor this season, two shy of tying his career high (2017).
