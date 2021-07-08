GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Leury Garcia, White Sox

He had three hits, including a homer and a triple, and three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Hits given up by Twins starter Michael Pineda, a career high

4 Hits for White Sox SS Tim Anderson; the 2019 AL batting champ's average rose to .307.

10 Victories by the White Sox over the Twins in 12 meetings this season.

CHRISTINA LONG