GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Leury Garcia, White Sox
He had three hits, including a homer and a triple, and three RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Hits given up by Twins starter Michael Pineda, a career high
4 Hits for White Sox SS Tim Anderson; the 2019 AL batting champ's average rose to .307.
10 Victories by the White Sox over the Twins in 12 meetings this season.
CHRISTINA LONG
