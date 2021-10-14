WEDNESDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• South Suburban 8, St. Paul Johnson 5

• Stillwater 17, St. Paul Humboldt 5

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

At Gale Woods Regional Park

• Southwest 23, Washburn 37, South 90, Roosevelt 110, Henry 148. Medalist (5k): Sam Scott, Southwest, 15:12.3.

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

At Elk River G.C.

• Centennial 74, Andover 80, Maple Grove 91, Anoka 113, Champlin Park 117, Blaine 158, Armstrong 169, Osseo 176, Totino-Grace 271, Spring Lake Park 281, Coon Rapids 285, Elk River 317, Rogers 338, Park Center 463. Medalist (5k): Noah Breker, Armstrong, 15:51.5.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

At Gale Woods Regional Park

• Washburn 28, Southwest 30, Roosevelt 78, Henry 119. Medalist (5k): Isabel Wyatt, Southwest, 19:30.3.

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

At Elk River G.C.

• Champlin Park 58, Maple Grove 87, Centennial 96, Osseo 123, Andover 133, Armstrong 155, Anoka 184, Rogers 234, Blaine 237, Elk River 245, Coon Rapids 268, Spring Lake Park 270. Medalist (5k): Kaelyn Nelson, Anoka, 19:30.6.

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• East Ridge 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• Stillwater 4, North St. Paul 3, OT

• St. Paul Central 5, Tartan 0

• Woodbury 3, White Bear Lake 0

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Columbia Heights 7, Totino-Grace 1

• Hill-Murray 4, St. Paul Harding 1

• Mahtomedi def. Fridley, forfeit

• St. Paul Como Park 2, Chisago Lakes 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0

• LaCrescent-Hokah 2, Caledonia 1

• Rochester Lourdes 2, Schaeffer Academy 1

• Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/L-A 1

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 15, Minnesota Transitions 0

• Hope Academy 3, Brooklyn Center 2, OT

• Maranatha 4, Lincoln International 1

• Metro College Prep 4, Avail Academy 3

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• East Ridge 2, St. Paul Central 1

• White Bear Lake 8, Tartan 0

• Woodbury 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Bemidji 2, Brainerd 1

• Buffalo 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Elk River 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

• Rogers 4, Moorhead 0

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Chisago Lakes 5, St. Paul Como Park 0

• Hill-Murray 10, North St. Paul 0

• Mahtomedi 10, St. Paul Harding 0

• Totino-Grace 10, Columbia Heights 0

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Hutchinson 2, Monticello 1

• St. Francis 4, Becker 0

• Willmar 4, Big Lake 3

• Zimmerman 5, Princeton 0

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Alexandria 3, Rocori 0

• Detroit Lakes 1, St. Cloud Tech 0, SO

• East Grand Forks 7, St. Cloud Apollo 1

• Little Falls 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 1

• St. Charles 3, Lake City 1

• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Plainview-E-M 1, OT

• Winona Cotter 13, Schaeffer Academy 0

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 8, Lincoln International 0

• Fridley 6, Hope Academy 2

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Duluth Marshall 3, Lakes Int. Language 2

• Esko 2, Two Harbors 0

• Legacy Christian 2, PACT 1

• Proctor 2, Spectrum 1

VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST

• Simley def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 16-14

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8

• Chaska def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11

• Orono def. St. Louis Park, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial def. Osseo, 25-22, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Washington, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

• Como Park def. Johnson, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

• Highland Park def. Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Armstrong def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-7, 25-9, 17-25, 18-25, 15-7

• Eagle Ridge def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 20-25, 15-11

• Eden Prairie def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15

• Holy Angels def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-11, 29-27, 25-13

• Minneapolis Henry def. Columbia Heights, 18-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11, 15-10

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Lakeville South (5) 6-0 50 1

• 2. Eden Prairie 5-1 45 3

• 3. Maple Grove 5-1 34 6

• 3. Stillwater 6-0 34 4

• 5. Centennial 4-2 31 7

• 6. Shakopee 5-1 23 2

• 7. Minnetonka 5-1 22 8

• 8. Woodbury 5-1 15 9

• 9. Wayzata 4-2 11 5

• 10. St. Michael-Albertville 4-2 8 T10

• Others receiving votes: Anoka 1, Osseo 1.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Mankato West (5) 6-0 50 1

• 2. St. Thomas Academy 6-0 42 3

• 2. Andover 6-0 42 2

• 4. Chaska 6-0 35 5

• 5. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-0 29 6

• 6. Rochester Mayo 5-1 26 8

• 7. Rogers 5-1 20 9

• 8. Moorhead 4-1 10 4

• 9. Armstrong 5-1 8 NR

• 10. Elk River 4-2 5 NR

• 10. Spring Lake Park 4-2 5 7

• Others receiving votes: Mankato East 2, Mahtomedi 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Becker (6) 6-0 60 1

• 2. Hutchinson 5-1 51 3

• 2. Mound-Westonka 6-0 51 2

• 4. Stewartville 6-0 42 4

• 5. Holy Angels 5-1 35 6

• 6. North Branch 6-0 29 7

• 7. Willmar 5-1 21 9

• 8. Kasson-Mantorville 4-2 18 5

• 9. Fridley 4-2 12 10

• 10. SMB-Wolfpack 4-2 5 NR

• Others receiving votes: Zimmerman 3, Rocori 3.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Lake City (4) 6-0 49 1

• 2. Fairmont (1) 6-0 46 2

• 3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6-0 38 4

• 4. Dassel-Cokato 6-0 36 5

• 5. Providence Academy 6-0 24 8

• 6. Cannon Falls 5-1 21 T6

• 6. Pierz 5-1 21 T6

• 8. Rockford 5-1 13 10

• 8. Plainview Elgin-Millville 5-1 13 9

• 10. Litchfield 5-1 4 3

• 10. Waseca 5-1 4 NR

• 10. Esko 6-0 4 NR

• Other receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 2.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Blooming Prairie (4) 6-0 40 1

• 2. Pipestone 6-0 36 3

• 3. Minneapolis North 5-1 30 4

• 4. Moose Lake-Willow River 5-0 24 T5

• 5. West Central/Ashby 6-0 22 T5

• 5. Kimball 6-0 22 7

• 7. Chatfield 5-1 16 8

• 8. Blue Earth Area 5-1 9 2

• 9. Barnesville 4-2 5 NR

• 9. Maple River 5-1 5 NR

• 9. Rush City 6-0 5 NR

• Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 2, Triton 2, Royalton 1, Osakis 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Murray Co. Central (4) 6-0 40 1

• 2. Minneota 6-0 36 2

• 3. BOLD 6-0 32 3

• 4. Rushford-Peterson 6-0 27 6

• 5. Mahnomen-Waubun 5-1 23 7

• 6. Ottertail Central 6-0 15 9

• 7. Ada-Borup 5-1 11 4

• 8. Polk Co. West 5-1 10 10

• 9. Martin Co. West 5-1 5 8

• 9. Pine River-Backus 5-1 5 NR

• 9. Deer River 6-0 5 NR

• Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Fillmore Central 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, New York Mills 2.

Nine-man Record Pts Prv

• 1. Verndale (5) 6-0 50 1

• 2. Lanesboro 6-0 44 2

• 3. Hancock 6-0 39 3

• 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6-0 33 4

• 5. Fertile-Beltrami 6-0 32 5

• 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-1 22 6

• 7. Mountain Lake Area 5-1 15 7

• 8. Grand Meadow 5-1 13 NR

• 9. Cherry 5-1 8 8

• 10. Nevis 4-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Kittson County Central 4, Hills-Beaver Creek 2, Wheaton/Herman- Norcross 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Hill City/Northland 1.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METRO

Gold South

• Lakeville North at Farmington, 7 pm

• Lakeville South at Shakopee, 7 pm

• Rosemount at Prior Lake, 7 pm

MID-SOUTHEAST

Red

• Lester Prairie at Mayer Lutheran, 7:30 pm

SUBURBAN

Maroon

• Two Rivers at Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 pm

TWIN CITY

Red

• Mpls. South at Mpls. Edison, 6 pm

• St.P. Harding/Humboldt at Brooklyn Center, 7 pm

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hastings at Bloomington Jefferson, 7 pm

