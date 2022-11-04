A shot by senior Joe Highfield caromed off a Woodbury defender and into the goal Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, giving Wayzata a 3-2 victory in overtime and the Class 3A boys' soccer state championship.

The winning goal was scored in the 85th minute.

Wayzata (19-1-2) had sent the game to overtime with a rebound goal by Joe Burica with less than two minutes left in regulation. Olin Franzwa scored two goals in the first half for Woodbury (15-2-3).