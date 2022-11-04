Taylor Heimerl's left-footed strike in the 16th minute gave Rosemount an early lead and the Irish defense made it stand up for a 1-0 victory in the Class 3A girls' soccer state championship game Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It's the first state championship in program history; the Irish finished the season 21-1. They held Edina without a shot on goal Friday en route to their 18th shutout of the season.
Edina finished the season 16-5-1.
