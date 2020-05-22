Everyone deserves to love their home. But if you’ve lived in the same spot for several years, or if the space simply feels stale, it can be difficult to feel as excited about it as when you first moved in. Sometimes, all your home needs is a little TLC to rekindle the flame. Here, we’ve compiled a few upgrades to help you fall in love with your space again.

Get organized

It’s not easy to love your home when it’s cluttered and messy, so take an afternoon to tidy things up. Return misplaced items to their proper storage areas and organize things by color, size or purpose. If you’re lacking in storage, now may be a good time to invest in a new system, like an extra set of shelves, bins or even an extra hall closet. If the job seems overwhelming, consider hiring a professional organizer for help.

Change up the paint

If your walls haven’t changed color since the day you moved in, a fresh coat of paint will easily breathe new life into your space. Opt for a trendy shade like Pantone’s Color of the Year, Classic Blue. Or, tone things down with a safe, calming, multifunctional hue like greige. Something as simple as switching from a matte to a glossy paint finish can make a huge difference.

Tip: If you want to change up the hues of your home without committing to a new paint job, try investing in pillows, rugs and blankets. New patterns and shades can completely change the feeling of a room.

Update the kitchen

If the kitchen is the heart of your home, show it some love by giving it a quick remodel without breaking the bank. Try installing granite countertop overlays on your existing counters to give them a quick (and affordable) facelift. Also, consider painting your cabinets for a big-impact update with a lower price tag than a full cabinet replacement. Other ideas include switching out old finishes and cabinet pulls for new, trendy options and adding a new backsplash.

Treat yourself

Have you been putting off a dream upgrade? If you want to love your home again, now may be the time to make it happen. Design a luxurious bathroom space with spalike enhancements including a claw foot tub and rainfall showerhead. Or, create a reading nook and hobby corner so you have designated spaces for the things you enjoy. Something as simple as adding a walk-in closet can make your space more functional and satisfying than ever before.