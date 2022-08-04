Environmental advocates who have called attention to aquifer breaches from the construction of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline across Minnesota say they've found groundwater bubbling from a site that was supposed to have been fixed.

The news came Thursday as environmentalists and tribal members gathered at a boat launch on Big LaSalle Lake to memorialize the one-year anniversary of the aquifer break at LaSalle Creek, which flows through a marshy valley into the lake and eventually the Mississippi River.

The commemoration was led by White Earth citizen Dawn Goodwin, who co-founded RISE Coalition, an Indigenous women's environmental group. Goodwin said the breach site on LaSalle Creek looks "horrible."

"It's very heartbreaking because we warned them," Goodwin said in an interview. "We know that's irreparable damage to our aquifers. That's our source of drinking water."

The group released a 7 minute video about the accident that includes images from the flyover, narrated by Gustavus Adolphus College geologist Laura Triplett.

The aquifer breach at LaSalle Creek is one of three caused by Line 3 construction that the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed in March, all three involving the use of sheet piling to stabilize the walls of the trench for the pipe.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Energy said on its website that the LaSalle breach was grouted and fixed last November. But in response to questions raised by the environmentalists, the DNR confirmed Thursday that the groundwater is again spilling at the LaSalle Creek repair site in Clearwater County.

Results from the thermal imaging flyover led by the White Earth Band of Ojibwe now show 45 spots along the 355-mile pipeline route where groundwater has been bubbling to the surface, they say.

Beyond confirming the discharge at LaSalle Creek, DNR spokeswoman Gail Nosek said the agency couldn't discuss the situation because it's working on an "ongoing comprehensive enforcement action," against Enbridge.

Enbridge informed the DNR about the groundwater spilling out on July 11, the agency said, and the DNR instructed the company to provide a plan for fixing it. The DNR said it expects that shortly.

The groundwater is flowing at about 20 gallons per minute, the DNR said. That's about one-fifth of the original flow from the breach.

The DNR said it has not confirmed any other aquifer breaches through its own aerial survey and site visits, the statement said.

Jami Gaither, part of a group called Waadookawaad Amikwag, or Those Who Help Beaver, present at Thursday's gathering, said they want an independent panel to analyze the Line 3 groundwater problems. They want better solutions to the breaches than the company's current one, which is to inject a special grout mixture into the ground to plug the holes.

"We shouldn't just be crushing the land and shooting a bunch of concrete into it," said Gaither. Minnesotans needs someone investigating the breaches "that understands the native American values of kinship with the land," she said.

"This isn't a sidewalk we're repairing," she said.

The DNR said in its statement that it intends to stay in charge of holding Enbridge accounting for restoring wetlands and fixing any breaches. The agency also said that it has repeatedly expressed interest in reviewing the group's thermal imagery but has never received it.

"With the exception of today's public release on YouTube, none of the information has been provided to us," the agency said.

The DNR fined Enbridge in 2021 for violations related to the first of the three confirmed breaches, the one near the town of Clearbrook in Clearwater County. The company paid more than $3.23 million for those violations.

Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner said the company is dedicated to resolving the LaSalle seep and working to prevent them in the future. She said the company has flown over and walked the Line 3 repeatedly "with state and tribal geologists, hydrologists, and the regulatory agencies." They are not aware of concerns at any other locations, she said.

"Construction of Line 3 was overseen by trained environmental inspectors, independent third-party agency monitors and tribal monitors - all of which had the authority to stop construction," Kellner said.

In March, both Enbridge and the DNR said they had done their own aerial checks along Line 3 and hadn't found any breaches beyond the three.

The White Earth Band, Minnesota's largest Native American tribe with about 20,000 members, has led an unusual surveillance effort along with the Sierra Club, Honor the Earth, MN350 and the RISE Coalition. Together they paid $52,000 to fly an aircraft last November outfitted with high-definition thermal imaging equipment to check for construction-related damage to the state's aquifers.

The DNR knows about the imagery but hasn't formally requested it, said Jeff Broberg, a geologist working with the group.

When asked why they haven't just given it to the DNR, Broberg said it took a long time for the group to analyze the 1.2 terabytes of data. Plus, they want assurances they won't be prevented from using the information should it become part of state investigation.

They're also asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate the breaches, Broberg said.