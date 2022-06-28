The Timberwolves introduced their three drafted players — Walker Kessler, Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott — at a press conference Tuesday morning.
"My dad was actually born in Minneapolis and then my dad's dad played for the University of Minnesota," Kessler said. "He was a Golden Gopher. And that was back when, way back when. It's cool to be in this city and having my dad's family being from here. It's crazy how things work out like that."
You can watch the entire session here.
Come back to startribune.com/sports later for more coverage of the newest Timberwolves.
