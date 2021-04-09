Longtime medical examiner joins other experts: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd.
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from the way he was held down by police, a retired forensic pathologist testified Friday at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial.