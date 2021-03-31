Store video shown in trial shows George Floyd's actions before arrest.
Former Cup Foods employee: "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided."
Witness cell phone video shows officers first confrontation with George Floyd.
Eyewitness Charles McMillian breaks down on the stand.
Witness interaction with Derek Chauvin captured on Chauvin's body cam.
Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary'
Kneeling on George Floyd 's neck while he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach was top-tier, deadly force and "totally unnecessary," the head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide division testified Friday.
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID count jumps to 875, highest since mid-February
Wisconsin's COVID-19 daily case count has jumped to its highest mark since mid-February.
Local
Evers appoints Black police instructor Dane County sheriff
Gov. Tony Evers appointed a Black criminal justice instructor Friday to serve as Dane County's next sheriff.
Chauvin Trial
In Chauvin trial, Minneapolis police lieutenant calls force used on George Floyd 'totally unnecessary'
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Minneapolis' most senior police officer, Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified Friday during the Derek Chauvin murder trial that Derek Chauvin putting his knee on a handcuffed George Floyd's neck during his arrest last spring was "totally unnecessary."
Local
Wisconsin agency suspends burn permits amid dry conditions
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended burning permits Friday in dozens of counties and mobilized firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.