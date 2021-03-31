Store video shown in trial shows George Floyd's actions before arrest.

If you don't see the video player, click here.

—

Former Cup Foods employee: "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided."

If you don't see a video player, click here.

—

Witness cell phone video shows officers first confrontation with George Floyd.

If you don't see a video player, click here.

—

Eyewitness Charles McMillian breaks down on the stand.

If you don't see a video player, click here.

—

Witness interaction with Derek Chauvin captured on Chauvin's body cam.

If you don't see a video player, click here.