Many chain stores damaged by riots after George Floyd's death begin to reopen
Many groceries and other chain stores retail stores reopened this week, though hours vary.
Variety
Experts: Floyd's health issues don't affect homicide ruling
George Floyd had drugs in his system and severe heart disease when a Minneapolis police officer put a knee to his neck, but independent experts…
Minneapolis
Volunteers turned former Sheraton Hotel in Minneapolis into sanctuary for homeless
The hotel is now a 24/7 operation housing more than 200 homeless residents.
Minneapolis
Personnel records shed light on 4 officers charged in Floyd's death
The officers had varied work lives, including military service, according to personnel records from the Minneapolis Police Department.
National
`Get your knee off our necks!': Floyd mourned in Minneapolis
Hollywood celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of the golden casket of George Floyd at a fiery memorial Thursday for the man whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests, with a civil rights leader declaring it is time for black people to demand, "Get your knee off our necks!"