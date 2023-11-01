More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
Donald Trump Jr. took the witness stand Wednesday at the civil fraud trial over whether his father overstated his wealth to banks and insurers, a case that threatens former President Donald Trump's real estate empire.
Nation
Princeton student who stormed Capitol is sentenced to 2 months behind bars
A man who was a Princeton University student when he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to two months of incarceration for interfering with police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.
Nation
Connecticut judge orders new mayoral primary after surveillance videos show possible ballot stuffing
A state judge has taken the unusual step of ordering a new Democratic mayoral primary in Connecticut's largest city to be held after the Nov. 7 general election is completed. The decision comes after surveillance videos showed a woman stuffing what appeared to be absentee ballots into an outdoor ballot box days before the original primary.
Nation
Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville's blockade on military nominees as vacancies grow
Senate Democrats are trying a new workaround to confirm hundreds of military officers blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, ten months after the Alabama Republican first said he would object to the nominations over a Pentagon abortion policy.
Politics
Biden visits Minnesota farm on 'barnstorming' tour of rural U.S.
Biden will announce $5 billion in new rural funding and highlight the administration's so-called "climate-smart" agriculture investments.