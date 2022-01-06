President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning marked the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot. Watch a replay of their remarks:
Sports
Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia
Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month.
Nation
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
Investigators worked Thursday to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children.
Politics
Vos wants election investigation done by end of January
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election to conclude by the end of the month, even as legal fights over subpoenas issued to mayors and the state's top elections official remain unresolved.
Nation
Wife of missing girl's father charged with welfare fraud
The wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019 has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday.
Business
US service industry grows more slowly in December
Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.