If don't see a video player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
Black community leaders and family members of Daunte Wright were calling for more serious charges against a white police officer in Wright's death, comparing her case to the murder charge brought against a Black officer who killed a white woman in nearby Minneapolis.
Chauvin Trial
Defense rests after Derek Chauvin tells court he will not testify
Derek Chauvin said in court he will not testify in his murder trial shortly before the defense said it has completed its case.
Local
Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in Floyd's death
The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd rested its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting a total of two days of testimony to the prosecution's two weeks.
Chauvin Trial
Watch: Derek Chauvin tells court he will not testify in his murder trial
If don't see a video player, click here.
Chauvin Trial
Watch replays from previous days of Derek Chauvin trial
The Star Tribune live streams the testimony each day.