Introduction; Before he dives into football talk, host Michael Rand notes that the Twins have been playing at a 91-loss pace since May 24, a span of nearly four months. That's a much larger sample size than their 27-16 start and should prompt a long look at organizational philosophy this offseason.

6:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a Vikings film review. The big question after the Eagles went up and down the field on Minnesota during Monday night's game: Did it reveal a flaw in how the Vikings are trying to defend, with very little man-to-man coverage and a lot of soft zones? Or was the bigger problem in how Vikings defenders executed the game plan?

24:00: Vikings poetry remains undefeated.

37:00: Anthony Edwards fined $40,000.

