Fears of a Soviet attack during the 1950s spurred the federal government to install four missile sites around the Twin Cities. The "Nike-Hercules" nuclear warheads stored in those bunkers stood ready to take down Soviet bombers headed for the Twin Cities.
Curious Minnesota host Eric Roper discusses the topic with reporter Michelle Griffith, a former Star Tribune intern who now works at the Fargo Forum newspaper.
Further reading:
Was Minnesota home to nuclear missiles during the Cold War? (April 2020 Curious Minnesota story)
When nukes in a cornfield protected the Twin Cities from the Soviet Union
Former Nike Hercules missile in St. Bonifacius stands as a reminder of the Cold War
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota's COVID restrictions to end May 28, mask mandate July 1
Mask-wearing mandate to end sooner than planned if Minnesota reaches a 70% vaccination target.
Curious Minnesota
Listen: Was Minnesota home to nuclear missiles during the Cold War?
Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper discusses the 1950s initiative to install missile sites around the Twin Cities.
Local
Man pleads guilty to killing his 5-year-old son in Milwaukee
A man who fatally punched his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake has been convicted of homicide in Milwaukee County.
Business
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
The Biden administration on Monday proposed revoking a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species.
Business
NY AG: Broadband industry behind fake FCC comments
The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality.