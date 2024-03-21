Target's newest designer collaboration with fashion-legend Diane von Furstenberg drops this weekend. The collection will feature von Furstenberg's colorful, patterned silk wrap dresses and more at prices more associated with the Minnesota-based big-box retailer.

The 200-piece collection comes in Target's 25th year offering designer items at entry level price points in stores.

Past collaborations like Missoni or Lilly Pulitzer have led to lines at stores and occasional crashes on the Target website. If you are hoping to grab one of the iconic wrap dresses (2024 marks 50 years of the design!) — here are a few details that might help.

What time does the collaboration drop?

If there is an item you really want, prepare to lose some sleep. The collab debuts Saturday, March 23 at 2 a.m. C.T. online and then at stores when they open that morning. Popular items tend to sell out.

What items will be available?

Prices for the 200-item collection start at $4 and most items are under $50. In addition to wrap dresses and tube tops there will be made-to-order furniture items like headboards, benches and room designers that can be customized with different fabrics, in a first for a Target designer collaboration. Target says the furniture will be assembled and shipped within four weeks.

The collection's lookbook is available to view ahead of time.

How much should I expect to pay?

Many items will start at $4, and most will be under $50. For made-to-order furniture, prices start at $300.







