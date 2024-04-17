This article first appeared in Nuggets, the Star Tribune's weekly email newsletter chronicling legal cannabis in Minnesota. You can sign up for Nuggets here.

The unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis will soon be upon us, and businesses across the state are marking the first 4/20 since legalization in Minnesota are planning to mark the day with events, discounts and specials. Here are more than two dozen things to do on Saturday, April 20. All events are for those 21 and older.

Did we miss something? Tell us about it by emailing nuggets@startribune.com.

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL

420 CannaBus, 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Presented by Social AF, spend the day being chauffeured to six Twin Cities 4/20 celebrations with a curated itinerary full of activities, games, entertainment, surprise ride-a-longs, and giveaways along the way! Kick off the day with a coffee wake & bake in Maharaja's parking lot at 205 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Stops at Dabbler Depot, Modist Brewing, Surly Brewing, Uffda Cannabis, Hi Flora! and Hook & Ladder. Half-day $45, full-day $80. Tickets and more info at socialafmn.com.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul. 8 p.m. Golden Garters Burlesque Revue. Let Golden Garters Burlesque Revue toke you away back to the prohibition days…however leave your inhibitions at the door! We'll be riding high to the sounds of hot New Orleans Viper jazz and glamorous burlesque! Joint us for an evening of jiving, swinging, and tantalizing tease as we celebrate the Highest of Holidays! Tickets and more info at amsterdambarandhall.com.

Buds Seed & Supply, 3931 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Noon - 6 p.m. Buds & Friends 420. Minnesota edible and beverage tastings, 10-50% off storewide, local artists and vendors, vintage pop-up and Habanero Taco Truck. Free sesh at 4:20 p.m. while supplies last. More info.

CannaJoyMN, 4754 Chicago Av. S., Minneapolis. 9 a.m. Join us on a transformative journey through breath, mindfulness, and movement with "High and Grounded" – an immersive experience crafted in collaboration with CannaJoyMN, Mother Tree Learning and Wellness, and Coco Womb Wellness. Registration required! More info at cannajoymn.com.

Grounded Gardens, 263 W. 7th St., St. Paul. 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 420 Standup Comedy Show. Celebrate your favorite holiday the way it was meant to be celebrated — with cannabis & comedy! $15. Tickets and more info.

Hi Flora! 2558 Lyndale Av. S., Minneapolis. 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. 4/20 at Hi Flora! Join us for an exclusive VIP event on our anniversary 4/20! This event will be a 21+ smoke out and drink fest with music, raffles and more. Tickets $4.20. Tickets and more info.

Hook & Ladder Theater & Zen Arcade, 3010 Minnehaha Av., Minneapolis. 4:20 p.m. - 10 p.m. The BIG Zen20! In partnership with Uniflora Holistics and Jesse Ventura Farms. Live music from Nick "The Feelin" and The Mary Jane Playlist, along with live performance/visual arts, pop-ups, food-trucks, product demonstrations, the ever-popular Social AF "Stoner Bingo" games, "classic" arcade game tournaments, the Zen Garden (toking area) and much more! Attendance will be limited so register in advance. More info at thehookmpls.com.

In-dispensary, 250 2nd Av. S. #245A, Minneapolis. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 420 Party featuring 42.0% off sale, music with Smokin' Joe, free samples and prizes. More info.

Legacy Glassworks and Legacy Cannabis, various locations in Twin Cities and Duluth. Legacy 420 Crawl. Hit one spot for 20% off, hit five spots for 50% off. Free edibles and live music at each stop. Please use a designated driver. More info at legacyglassworks.com.

Minneapolis Cider Co./Trail Magic, 701 SE. 9th St., Minneapolis. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Trail Magic Earth Day Hike. Celebrate Earth Day with a self-led hike to the nearby Nicollet Island. Stop by the tap room patio for a river clean up kit and be entered in a drawing for a Trail Magic swag bag at 3 p.m. at the Cidery. More info at minneapoliscider.co.

Modist Brewing, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Modist Party 8: Celebrating 8 years of Modist with special beer and THC releases, a 4/20 tent outside with THC vendors, glass-blowing, live music and more. More info at modistbrewing.com.

Nicollet Diner/On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. 3 p.m - 10 p.m. Elevated! A day of music, games prizes and celebrating legal cannabis. Tickets $10. Tickets and more info.

Potshotz, 1553 University Av. W., St. Paul. 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Everybody Get Stoned. Come one, come all to our 2nd Annual 420 celebration here at PotShotz! Join us for a day of entertainment, smoke sessions and giving back to our community! We will have activities like bingo, a food drive raffle and reggae on the patio! $10. Tickets and more info.

Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Minneapolis. 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Gourmet Munchies 2024 at Surly Pizza Upstairs. We'll be featuring custom menu items and an all-new, all-dank IPA befitting the day. In addition, we'll have custom beer/seltzer cocktails & CBD mocktails, special menu items, hop aroma bar, glassworks, and vendors. Admission is free. More info at surlybrewing.com.

Uffda Cannabis Co., 5456 Nicollet Av., Minneapolis.10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Join Uffda Cannabis Co. for a special onsite 420 Celebration and 'Welcome to Tangletown' Grand Opening! Come discover Uffda's new community event space - during everyone's favorite time of the year - with a unique blend of local artists, cannabis vendors, live DJ set, games and prizes, and cannabis friendly community events all day long. Free. More info.





CHASKA

Higherplace Cannabis Co., 103 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Noon - 7 p.m. Parking lot party featuring Granny's Edibles onsite with samples, food from Janie's Tacos (free taco with purchase) and live music from singer-songwriter Eli Gardiner. Bring your own, too! higherplacemn.com





CORCORAN

GrowHaus, 7555 County Road 116, Corcoran. 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cannabis Cultivation 101. Whether you're a seasoned grower or green to the world of cannabis, this 101-style class will cover everything you need to know to get rolling. You'll leave with everything you need to get growing — including premium seeds bred in Minnesota! Pre-registration required. $25. More info at growhausmn.com.





DULUTH

Bent Paddle Brewing Co., 1832 W. Michigan St., Duluth. 7 p.m. Boogie Down 4:20 Party. Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch album release show. Grab your buds and join us for an unforgettable night under the stars of the Cosmic Stage. Munchies from K&B Grill cheese. $10. More info.

Blacklist Brewing Co., 206 E. Superior St., Duluth. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 420 Fest, hosted by Superior Cannabis Co. Start your day with our soothing Elevated Sound Bath, featuring the calming properties of cannabis. Then, groove to live music performances, indulge in tasty treats from Johnny B's Food Truck and Duluth's Best Bread, and get creative with Pottery Burn's Paint Your Own Pipe! More info.

EAGAN

Green Duck Dispensary, 2912 Cedar Grove Parkway, Eagan. Celebrating its first anniversary on April 15 with sales all week, including: Happy hour from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. with more than 100 Minnesota-made THC-infused beverages; "spin to win" on sales over $50 for merch and products; and House-brand gummies buy 4, get 1 free. greenduckgo.com





FERGUS FALLS

Spies Riverfront Park, 117 S. Union Av., Fergus Falls. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Fergus Falls 420 Fest. Live DJ, vendors and food trucks, door prizes, giveaways, local art, storewide sales at Lakes Area Grow Co. and Sugar High Bakery, and more. Free. More info.





HIBBING

Mike's Pub, 413 E. Howard St., Hibbing. 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Weedstock: Presented with 420 Organics. Raffle, kush cannon, dab bar, photo booth, food vendors, music, and more. $25. More info.





MANKATO

Rush Smokes & Liquor, 2112 Hoffman Road, Mankato. 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Rush Cup Cannabis Festival: Join us for an unprecedented event in Mankato's cannabis community history, right in the parking lot of Rush Smokes & Liquor. Featuring live music, local cannabis vendors, food delights and exclusive deals. Free. More info.





MOORHEAD

Roots Hydroponics, 423 Main Av., Moorhead. 2:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Homegrown Cannabis Cup hosted by CBD of FM and Roots Hydroponics. $5 Junkyard THC seltzers, music provided by Chris Patano. Judging will begin at 6:30 p.m. $75 pre-registration or $100 day of the judging. More info.





ROCHESTER

Shar's Country Palace, 3925 Marion Road SE., Rochester. 9 p.m. 4/20 Party brought to you by Craft Sota. Live music by Push & Turn, featuring giveaways and stoner songs all night. Free admission. More info.

Urban Grow Store, 275 37th St. SE., Rochester. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. 4/20 Customer Appreciation Celebration featuring storewide discounts, local vendors, food by Smoak BBQ from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., freebies and more. More info.