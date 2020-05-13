Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give a much-anticipated YouTube address Wednesday evening mapping out the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic over the next month.

The governor is expected to extend a peacetime state of emergency that has enabled the administration to temporarily close schools, shutter some businesses and order residents to stay home unless necessary. Without action, those powers would expire at the end of the day.

The live address is set for 6 p.m. on his YouTube page.

A 30-day renewal to June 12 — a move that is opposed by Republicans in the Legislature — would allow the DFL governor to maintain or modify his current stay-at-home order, a separate action set to lapse Monday.

Walz's ongoing use of executive power to respond to the crisis has divided top lawmakers. Republicans, frustrated with what they see as an overreliance on unilateral action, have urged the governor to end the emergency and work directly with the Legislature. Democrats say emergency powers, which have been enacted in all 50 states since the pandemic began, remain necessary in a fast-changing situation.

State health officials announced 24 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 638. The count of confirmed cases grew to 12,917 in Minnesota.

"There is still an emergency, and the key reason there is the executive has to be able to act quickly to deal with threats to human life and the kinds of things where you need a really fast response," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

The announcement comes amid an increasingly partisan national debate about reopening the economy, as lawmakers in Washington and Minnesota scramble to keep up with the rapidly spreading coronavirus and its impact on the economy.

A new congressional panel was scheduled to take testimony Wednesday from health experts on ways to safely reopen the nation during the pandemic. That came a day after Hortman announced the formation of a similar panel to examine the pandemic's impact on Minnesotans, including what the state and federal governments have done so far to respond.

Public health experts have cautioned against relaxing stay-at-home orders too quickly, saying such moves could lead to a flare-up in cases. But political and public pressure is mounting to end the emergency and allow more businesses to reopen.

The state has authorized a growing number of sectors to resume work since the stay-at-home order was first enacted March 28. By last week, officials estimated that roughly 91% of workers could remain on their jobs.

But bars, restaurants, salons, small brick-and-mortar retail shops and houses of worship remain off limits for in-person service. Representatives for those hardest-hit industries, along with top GOP lawmakers, have appealed to the governor to allow those establishments to reopen as long as they can follow social distancing guidelines. A lack of action, they say, will lead to permanent closures and lasting consequences for the state's economy. Some are vowing to defy orders to remain closed.

Advocates for opening up also argue that the governor has met his publicly stated goals of slowing down the virus' spread and giving hospitals and health workers time to prepare for a surge in cases.

Even with the added preparation, many public health officials are stressing a need to proceed slowly. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that premature lifting of coronavirus measures could lead to "really serious" consequences of death and economic damage. Relaxing the stay-at-home order will likely lead to more infections, they say.

"As we start to see more interactions in the community and more contacts among people it is quite natural to expect … that we will see increased cases," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday. "Our whole goal is to see that happen in a way that is measured and in a way that the health care system is prepared to respond to."

The debate has intensified at the State Capitol in recent days as lawmakers scramble to reach accords on virus response measures ahead of a May 18 adjournment deadline. With just days to go, Democrats and Republicans remain divided over how to structure an economic relief package and conduct oversight on billions of dollars in federal funding. They also have sparred over ratifying raises for state workers in light of the projected $2.4 billion budget gap.

Senate Republicans recently approved measures providing tax relief and authorizing businesses to reopen, while Democrats are pushing for hundreds of millions of dollars in state aid for housing and assistance to low-income families. House Republicans, frustrated with the governor's use of executive power, have vowed to block a massive public construction borrowing bill until the peacetime state of emergency ends.

Even with the looming deadline, some of those fights may stretch into the summer. While the Legislature must adjourn for the biennium on Monday, an extension of the peacetime emergency increases the likelihood that they will return to the Capitol for a special session next month. Under state law, legislators would be automatically called back into session next month if the governor extends a state of peacetime emergency for another 30 days. At that point, they could only end an extension if both chambers voted to reject it.