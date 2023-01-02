Gov. Tim Walz and the rest of Minnesota's constitutional officers will be sworn into four-year terms on Monday.

The inauguration will take place at a ticketed ceremony at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul at 11 a.m., followed by a public reception this afternoon at the Minnesota Capitol.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will serve another four years leading the executive branch after wining re-election in November, while Steve Simon will take the oath of office for his third term as Secretary of State. Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha will also be sworn in after narrowly winning re-election, meaning Minnesota will again have a full slate of Democratic statewide officials.

Democrats will also take over control of the House and Senate in the legislative session that convenes on Tuesday. But the party will hold narrow control over both chambers, meaning Democrats need to be largely unified to get bills to Walz's desk.

His second term will give Democrats their longest continuous hold over the executive branch in state history, following eight years of DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

The governor managed to strike budget deals in his first term and worked with Republicans and Democrats to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of his top priorities languished under divided government.

Negotiations with Republicans imploded last spring over a sweeping plan to spend the surplus on tax cuts and new spending for schools, health care and public safety. The governor is already imploring the Legislature to finish the work on the budget in a timely fashion.

