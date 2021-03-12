Larger group events ranging from high school proms to live Minnesota Twins baseball can resume this spring under a rollback of COVID-19 restrictions announced Friday morning by Gov. Tim Walz.

While public mask-wearing and social distancing requirements will remain in place in Minnesota, the state will permit in-person work again, lift group sizes for worship services, and permit up to 10,000 fans at the Minnesota Twins home opener April 8.

"Minnesotans should continue to take simple steps to protect the progress we've made, but the data shows that we are beating COVID-19," Walz said in a statement.

Many of the rollback measures take effect Monday, including an expansion that permits social gatherings of 15 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with no limit on the number of households.

Seated indoor events such as concerts will be allowed starting April 1 for up to 3,000 people, and unseated indoor events will be allowed for up to 1,500 people.

The state's work from home requirement for applicable businesses will be lifted April 15, but employers will be encouraged to allow workers to continue the practice if desired.

The move comes amid overall progress against the pandemic in Minnesota, where the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing has remained below a state caution threshold of 5% every day since Jan. 17.

More than 20% of Minnesotans have received COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 70% of senior citizens who were prioritized for immunization along with health care workers, long-term care residents and educators.

It also comes amid the emergence of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 that have shown in other countries to be more infectious. The state on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 case involving a variant found in South Africa, and earlier this year reported the nation's first two cases of a variant found in Brazil.

Nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota have involved the B.1.1.7 variant that caused school closures after it was identified in England. Genomic sequencing has tied at least 29 cases of that variant to a COVID-19 outbreak centered on organized sports in suburban Carver County.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted the existing threats in Friday's announcement.

"It's important to not let our guard down until we've finished the job," she said in a statement. "COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and we're seeing the new variants more frequently. We need to keep up the prevention measures like masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate."

The governor throughout much of the pandemic has relied on a Mayo Clinic COVID-19 model that has proved fairly accurate at forecasting changes in infection numbers.

The model, which recently added publicly available 14-day forecasts at the county level, does not anticipate any surges in the next four months that are as bad as what Minnesota experienced last fall.

The model was updated in recent weeks to account for increases in vaccination. It does not specifically consider the increased infectiousness of any new viral variants, but uses a machine learning approach that will ultimately account for that if it detects an upward shift in confirmed cases, said Curtis Storlie, director of data science at Mayo's Kern Center.

"The model is saying its very unlikely we will see anything like what we saw in the fall in the next four months," said Storlie, though he noted that the variants — especially the one causing exponential COVID-19 growth in Brazil — "gives all of us a little bit of pause."

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,096 known infections, raising its pandemic totals to 6,724 deaths and 494,106 infections.

The state also reported that 1,129,967 people have received COVID-19 vaccine, and that 642,701 have completed the series either by receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna versions, or one dose of the new Johnson & Johnson version.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744