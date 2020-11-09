Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said new state strategies are needed against a fast-growing COVID-19 pandemic and hinted at "more surgical" restrictions that target active spreaders of the infectious disease as well as mobile device tracking to alert people when they have been exposed to the virus.

The governor said he would be speaking with lawmakers about his plans and would be unveiling at least some of them on Tuesday. Walz said the 51-day stay-at-home order in the spring was an effective but "blunt instrument" that he wants to avoid, but that targeted restrictions or shutdowns might be needed in places where young adults in particular are gathering and spreading the virus.

"It makes sense to us now to target those much more surgically, much more aggressively, than a statewide stay-at-home order," Walz said, "because at this point in time, we've learned we can do retail, we can do education, some of it in person, if we're able to test, contain and contact trace those folks to get [their infections] isolated."

Walz's comments came on Monday as he unveiled the new saliva testing site at the west end of the Minneapolis Convention Center — the state's eighth such site to increase testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The governor said National Guard armories across the state will be hosting free testing clinics as well.

Walz and state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said aggressive testing is needed because so many spreaders of the virus have mild or no symptoms, but that people also need to stick to recommended prevention measures.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said targeted restrictions or shutdowns might be needed in places where young adults are gathering and spreading COVID-19. ] ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com

Malcolm said prevention comes through a combination of mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding large crowds and staying home when sick. She worried that many people practice one but not the other — wearing a mask to justify close contact with others, for example.

"This silent, asymptomatic spread is one of the things that is so pernicious about COVID-19, and it's very unusual for a virus," Malcolm said. "It's part of what has made control so difficult."

Walz did not specify the plans he would be unveiling Tuesday, but said the state needs to identify and address the sites where adults in the 18 to 35 age range are spreading the virus.

New social outbreak data released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday showed that the state has identified 117 outbreaks at bars or restaurants at which at least seven people were likely infected. Half of those outbreaks were identified in October.

Ninety-six wedding outbreaks have been linked to 851 primary infections — with an unknown number of people taking the virus from those events and then spreading them secondarily to others. That includes 44 weddings in October.

Walz's Twitter account received urgent requests from doctors this weekend because hospital beds were in short supply. More than 1,000 people with COVID-19 occupied Minnesota hospital beds late last week, a record number that far exceeded hospital usage during the first pandemic surge this spring.

"We must dial back. Our hospitals are bursting at the seams," said Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a medical resident at the University of Minnesota.

"Governor, we need you to exercise your emergency powers to dial back," said Dr. Saugar Maripuri, a kidney specialist with Hennepin Healthcare. "We are at a tipping point with hospital capacity and we cannot afford to run out of ICU beds."

Walz on Monday also said the state is looking closely at the use of mobile devices that can record the movements of people and their proximity to other people.

Spending 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone is considered at least moderate risk for COVID-19 exposure, and mobile devices could identify people with those proximity risks of infection and send text alerts to them. Asian and European countries have enacted such systems, and states such as North Dakota have offered them on a voluntary basis only.

Walz said he envisioned a system in Minnesota in which people receive text alerts along with their positive COVID-19 test results and then have the ability to send anonymous text warnings to all of their close contacts who are now at infection risk.