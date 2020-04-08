Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday activated the Minnesota National Guard to respond to spring flooding threats throughout the state, signing an executive order directing the Guard to work with local officials in affected areas.

“While COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge for our state, it is not the only emergency our first responders are preparing for,” Walz said. “Our National Guard remains ready to support our communities’ health, safety and public infrastructure.”

Heavy rains last fall left the ground saturated throughout much of Minnesota, increasing the risk of spring flooding as the winter snow melts. Several counties have declared local emergencies and activated emergency operations plans, using local resources to protect the lives and safety of people in the affected areas, and to protect property and infrastructure from additional damage.

Walz said the Guard would immediately assist the Marshall County Sheriff and the northwest Minnesota community of Oslo by monitoring dikes and flood protection systems, and supporting potential rescue and evacuation operations.