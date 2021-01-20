Walter Mondale through the years

Former Vice President Walter Mondale was admired for his diplomacy, humor and decency.
April 19, 2021 — 3:37pm
Mondale family portrait in 1964.
Duane Braley, Star Tribune
Sen. Walter F. Mondale clasped hands and bowed his head in a prayer line Thursday in Unity Unitarian Church, St. Paul, during a rally for civil rights demonstrators in Selma, Ala. in 1965.
Earl Seubert, Star Tribune
In this October 24, 1965 photo, Walter Mondale posed with Sen. Hubert Humphrey. Viewing his first-year record as a Senator, Mondale was proudest of his work in the private deliberations of the Senate Agriculture Committee. When Mondale stressed his advocacy in committee of the Feed Grains Price Support Program, he illustrated his personal concept of the effective role of a freshman Senator.
Pete Hohn, Star Tribune
In this 1965 photo, Sen. Walter Mondale, left, posed with his family: William who was 4,held by Mondale, his wife Joan, daughter Eleanor who was 6, with Bootsie the dog, and Teddy who was 8, with a football.
Star Tribune file
Sen. Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, newcomers among Minnesota “regulars” in Washington, had a fine time at the 1965 inaugural ball.
Earl Seubert, Star Tribune
In this January 5, 1971 photo, Sen. Walter Mondale and Sen. Hubert Humphrey are together.
Star Tribune file
In this January 21, 1977 photo, Walter Mondale took the vice - presidential oath of office administered by House Speaker Thomas P. O’Neill right. Mondale’s wife, Joan, held the Bible.
Star Tribune file
In this October 26, 1978 photo, members of the high school band welcomed Vice President Mondale to Alexandria, Mn., where he and Sen. Wendell Anderson got their warmest reception. Vice president Walter Mondale brought good luck to Sen. Wendell Anderson in northern Minnesota and then carried his DFL message to southern Minnesota. In a highly partisan speech before several hundred DFLers in Mankato, Mondale called Anderson “the best senator in the U.S.” and stressed party unity.
Star Tribune file
Vice President Walter Mondale listed intently to President Carter Wednesday during a ceremony in the White House in 1979.
UPI
In this July 1, 1978 photo, U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, right, his wife Joan, and daughter Eleanor, left, bent their heads in prayer at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. They had just arrived in Israel a few hours before.
Associated Press
In this April 9, 1978 photo, Vice President Walter Mondale hugged Muriel Humphrey after she said she would not run for election in the fall. Muriel Humphrey told her party Saturday night that she will relinquish the only public office she has held, rejecting a campaign for four more years in the U.S. Senate seat to which she was appointed in January.
UPI
In this August 27, 1979 photo, Vice President Mondale watched Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping serve at dinner.
Associated Press
In this December 30, 1979 photo, Sen. Mondale appeared with President Jimmy Carter following Carter’s announcement of Mondale as his running-mate.
Dave Denney
In this May 25, 1983 photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale arrived at the St. Paul Down town airport from Washington, D.C. Tuesday. He was scheduled to attend fund-raising receptions in St. Paul in his continuing quest for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
Mike Zerby, Star Tribune
Eleanor Mondale gave her dad Walter Mondale a lift.
Regene Radniecki, Star Tribune
Walter Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro (right) to be his running mate in the 1984 US presidential election. Here they were at the Minnesota legislature.
Darlene Pfister, Star Tribune
In this October 7, 1984 photo, President Ronald Reagan shook hands with Joan Mondale as Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale brought them together on the stage after a debate that night in Louisville.
Associated Press
In this November 4, 1984 photo, Walter Mondale, predicting an upset victory in upcoming election, poked fun at the Chicago Tribune’s election headline error in 1948. Dewey did not defeat Truman.
Star Tribune file
In this October 30, 2002 photo, an emotional Walter Mondale accepted the nomination as the new DFL Senatorial candidate to replace Paul Wellstone who died the week before in a plane crash.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Walter Mondale in the Star Tribune photo studio in 2002.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Prior to the unveiling President Bill Clinton and Vice President Walter Mondale talked Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, as Sen. Al Franken, right, looked on during the ceremony outside the Capitol in St. Paul. A 7-foot bronze statue of former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, a Democrat known as the “Happy Warrior,” was unveiled in a ceremony outside the State Capitol.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, photographed at his Mill District condo.