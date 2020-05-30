A woman driving a motorcycle died in a crash Wednesday night in Otter Tail County.

Kristina Marie Lindquist-Abell, 44, of Wadena lost control on a curve and left the roadway, crashing into the eastbound ditch and hitting a utility pole, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The crash happened on Hwy. 108 at Rush Lake Trail in Rush Lake Township.

The patrol said that Lindquist-Abell was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol was involved.