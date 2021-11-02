Polls are open, as voters in Minneapolis, St. Paul and other communities around the state cast their ballots in a historic municipal election, the first since George Floyd was killed by police last year.

In Minneapolis, voters reported a steady stream of people at some city polling places, where residents are voting for mayor, all 13 City Council seats, the Park Board and the Board of Estimate & Taxation. They are also deciding three ballot measures on the future of policing, how power is divided in City Hall and whether to limit rent increases.

Jared Mogen voted Tuesday morning at Holy Trinity Church in Longfellow, near the former Third Precinct police headquarters, which was destroyed during the unrest following Floyd's death. The 29-year-old Costco worker said that unrest was on his mind as he voted in favor of Measure 2, which would allow the city to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety.

"I think we need drastic change. Piecemeal reform efforts are not enough," Mogen said. "We need a clean slate and unbiased professionals working to protect residents rather than assuming the worst about them."

Another voter, Wynn Wever, didn't vote for anything on the ballot except Measure 2, which he opposes.

"I like the police. We need the police," said Wever, 79, a retired roofer and resident of Trinity Apartments next door.

Father Joe Gillespie of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church voted for the measure to replace MPD, although he said he knows many great Third Precinct officers. During the riots, he said, "We knew what it was like to feel abandoned. Reformation of the department could help address that."

Minneapolis officials predict that the election may surpass records for turnout in a city election. More than 28,800 voters, or 11% of all registered voters, cast ballots through Monday night for the highly anticipated election, exceeding records for early voting going back nearly half a century.

Shown in blue is total turnout—both early and Election Day ballots—for all municipal elections, 1979-2017. This year's early turnout shown in orange is already more than 25% the total turnout in the 2017 Municipal Election. pic.twitter.com/T1ov5bfJ7G — Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services (@VoteMpls) November 2, 2021

In St. Paul, voters will elect a mayor and school board members, and decide on an ordinance that would limit rent increases to 3% a year.

More than 180 cities and school districts across the state are holding elections Tuesday.

After the polls close at 8 p.m., you can track the results here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Staff writer Kelly Smith contributed to this report.