The Peterson Family

The pandemic won’t prevent Minnesota’s first family of jazz from staging a fundraiser for their Scholarship in Jazz Studies. Recorded last week at IPR College, the streaming concert features the Petersons — Linda, Billy, Patty, Ricky, Paul and Jason — plus special guests Oleta Adams, Dave Koz, Donny Osmond, David Sanborn and Ben Sidran. The fundraiser for the scholarship — started in 2013 in memory of matriarch Jeanne Arland Peterson — includes an auction for such items as singing the national anthem with the Petersons at a St. Paul Saints game. (7:30 p.m. Fri. $20, petersonfamily­music.com/benefit.) Jon Bream

Lake Street Story Circles

Friday-Saturday: Over the summer, Pangea World Theater hosted a series of “Story Circles” as a way to connect artists to community members in a time of great change in the Twin Cities. At different locations in Minneapolis and grounded around Lake Street, the artists created songs, plays, poems, images and installations. This weekend, 10 artists will share what resulted from that project, curated by Ellen Marie Hinchcliffe and Pangea. Each night includes an artist talk and a music video by the Muatas. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Free, pangeaworld­theater.org.) Sheila Regan

Hippo Campus

Thursday: After postponing another action-packed year of gigs that was to include the Basilica Block Party, the jangly pop-rockers splintered off into a mishmash of individual projects, including singer Jake Luppen’s eponymous solo LP as Lupin and guitarist Nathan Stocker’s BrotherKenzie recordings. Proof that they’re still very much a band, they’re returning to First Avenue for two virtually ticketed shows that will be livestreamed and archived for 72 hours, each with very different set lists and promised new tunes. The first went up at 8 p.m. Oct. 15, and the other posts will be at 8 p.m. Oct 22. ($15, noonchorus.com/hippo-campus). Chris Riemenschneider

MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Crys Matthews. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS: 7 p.m. today. $15. dakotacooks.com.

MICHAEL MONROE: 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

THE PETERSON FAMILY: 7:30 p.m. today. $20-$70. petersonfamilymusic.com/benefit.

HOOKSTREAM: Belfast Cowboys. 8 p.m. today; Young Voices Matter. 7 p.m. Tue.; Cornbread Harris. 7 p.m. Thu. thehookmpls.com.

LYRIC ARTS: “One Night With Two Patsies,” a livestream concert of Patsy Cline songs with Gracie Anderson and Kate Beahen. 6:30 p.m. Sat. $35. lyricarts.org.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: A livestream of works by Schumann, Childs, Hailstork and Brahms with violinist Steven Copes and flutist Alicia McQuerrey. 8 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. thespco.org.

KALO TAXIDI: An evening of original music to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. 4 p.m. Mon. nationalmssociety.org/goto/Kalo_Taxidi.

MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

JAZZFEST LIVE: Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

ARTS

20% THEATRE COMPANY: “The Naked I: Monologues From Beyond the Binary.” Today-Sun. Eventbrite.

HUGE THEATER: “Creature Feature Online!” An improvised monster movie. 8 p.m. today. hugetheater.com.

POSTERS FOR PARKS: Online exhibition and sale of park-themed posters with Zoom cocktail hour and music by DJ King Otto. 5 p.m. Sat. Eventbrite.

JEWELRY AND ACCESSORY MAKERS MART ONLINE: Sat.-Sun. walkerart.org.

MINNESOTA JEWISH THEATRE COMPANY: “Operation: Immigration.” 8 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m., 1 & 7 p.m. Sun.; 1 p.m. Tue.; 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu. $15, mnjewish

theatre.org.

STORYDANCE THEATRE: “The Garden Fall Gathering,” a virtual performance of storytelling, music and dance. 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$25. Eventbrite.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

TWIN CITIES TAP FESTIVAL: Virtual performances. 7:30 p.m. Sat. twincitiestap.com.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A virtual performance. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: “The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society.” 7:30 p.m. Mon. $15. parksquaretheatre.org.

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: McKnight resident artist Pattie Chalmers discusses her work. 6 p.m. Tue. northernclay

center.org.

CASKET CINEMA: “The Great Hack.” 8 p.m. Thu. casketcinema.com.

CIRCA GALLERY: “Indistinct Relations,” works by Josh Meillier. Ends Nov. 5. circagallery.org.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE COMPANY: “Corduroy.” Ends Oct. 25. childrenstheatre.org.

FRAMEWORKS GALLERY: “Small Works,” various artists’ works sized 12 by 12 inches or smaller. Ends Nov. 7. frameworks-gallery.com.

GOLDSTEIN MUSEUM OF DESIGN: Virtual gallery tours and online activities. goldstein.design.umn.edu.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Works by Kit Wilson and Jean Gumpper. Ends Nov. 28. grovelandgallery.com

HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: “Fantastically Dazzling,” works by Gary R. Melquist. Ends Nov. 1. hennepin

theatretrust.org.

HISTORY THEATRE: “Sweet Land.” Ends Thu. historytheatre.com.

LANDMARK CENTER: “American Still Life: The Art of Mark Granlund.” Ends Nov. 8. landmarkcenter.org.

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL FILM SOCIETY: Cine Latino Film Festival. Ends Thu. mspfilm.org.

OPEN EYE THEATRE: “Pandemic Puppet Party.” Ends Oct. 31. openeye

theatre.org.

ST. PAUL ART COLLECTIVE: Art Month with virtual exhibitions and art crawls. Ends Oct. 31. stpaulartcollective.com, Facebook and Instagram.

SECOND ACT PLAYERS: “Reaching Out” Variety Show. Ends Sat. Scott County Facebook page.

VIRTUAL TWIN CITIES JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: Ends Nov. 1. sabesjcc.org.

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Online exhibition “Disquietude,” with works by Bris Carbajal, Jacqueline W. Nuzzo, Leslie Barlow, Maiya Lea Hartman, Philipo Dyauli, Sarah Nicole and Taylan De Johnette. whitebeararts.org.

FAMILY

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. today. Carver County Library Facebook page.

VIRTUAL FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:20 a.m. today. Ramsey County Library Facebook page.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

VIRTUAL MEA FUN DAYS: Park Square and Steppingstone present activities for families. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. parksquaretheatre.org and steppingstone

theatre.org.

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: “Virtual Sagas, Stories and Slöjd” story and music time with the American Swedish Institute. Ends Sat. Facebook.

CTC@HOME: Children’s Theatre Company presents videos and activities for families. childrenstheatre.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with virtual performances, cooking and craft demonstrations. landmarkcenter.org, Facebook and Instagram. Ends Oct. 31.

MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Online exhibit “Votes for Women.” mnhs.org.

ST. PAUL WALKING TOURS: Virtual tours of Rice Park, Landmark Center and the Great River tour. landmarkcenter.org.

BOOKS

TWIN CITIES BOOK FESTIVAL: Virtual author events Ends Sat. twincities

bookfestival.org.

LITERATURE LOVERS NIGHT OUT: With authors Lin Enger and Thomas Maltman. Noon Tue. bit.ly/33jDdG5.

MINDY GREILING: “Fix What You Can.” 6:30 p.m. Tue. upress.umn.edu.

CHRIS MARTIN: “Things to Do in Hell.” 7 p.m. Tue. moonpalacebooks.com.

CHRIS STEDMAN: “IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives.” 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.

SERENA ZABIN: “The Boston Massacre.” 7 p.m. Tue. wasecalesueur

libraries.com/fall.

WILLIAM CRAFT BRUMFIELD: “Journeys Through the Russian Empire.” 7 p.m. Wed. tmora.org.

KATE AND DAN MALMON: “Revenge of the Widow Malmon.” 7 p.m. Thu. onceuponacrimebooks.

COLUM MCCANN: “Apeirogon.” 7:30 p.m. Thu. supporthclib.org