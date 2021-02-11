MUSIC

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Young People's Concert with conductor Sarah Hicks. 3 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Special Consensus. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Piano recital with Yining Cheng. 6:30 p.m. today. Facebook.

THE HIGH 48S: With Steam Machine and Back Up & Push. 11 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Sat. lyrabaroque.org.

ORDWAY: Jim Brickman. 8 p.m. today; 6 & 9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $40. ordway.org.

DAKOTA: Joyann Parker. 7 p.m. Sat. $15. dakotacooks.com.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Trombone recital with Kara Metzger. 7:30 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

CELTIC JUNCTION: Matt and Shannon Heaton. 2 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

FLIP PHONE: Valentine's Day digital drag show. 5 p.m. Sun. flipphoneevents. com.

HOOKSTREAM: Davina & the Vagabonds. 7 p.m. Sun. $15. thehookmpls.com.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

FIRST AVENUE: Trampled by Turtles. 8 p.m. Thu. $15. first-avenue.com.

ORDWAY: Winter Weekends at the Ordway, streamed concerts featuring Lee Rocker, Naturally 7, Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra and more. Ends Feb. 21. ordway.org.

ARTS

JAMES SEWELL BALLET: Livestreamed performance from the JSB studio. 7 p.m. today. jsballet.org.

THEATER MU: "Today Is My Birthday." 7 p.m. today-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Streaming Mon.-Feb. 21. theatermu.org.

BUCKET BRIGADE: " 'Til Death: A Marriage Musical." 7:30 p.m. today-Sat. $13-$25. bbmn.booktix.com.

COLLIDE THEATRICAL DANCE COMPANY: "Stand by Me." 7:30 p.m. today-Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. $20. collidetheatrical.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

MINNESOTA JEWISH THEATRE COMPANY: "Promise of America: A Celebration of American Song." 8 p.m. Sat.; 1 & 7 p.m. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu. $15. mnjewishtheatre.org.

ORDWAY: "Meet the Artist" series with Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal. Sat.-Feb. 21. ordway.org.

"WHOSE BRA IS IT ANYWAY": A Valentine-themed improvisational burlesque performance. 8 p.m. Sat. $15. bit.ly/3714Qqe.

PATRICK'S CABARET: 7 p.m. Sun. $15. patrickscully.org.

MIXED BLOOD THEATRE: A discussion on the state of the American theater with director Nataki Garrett. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

RONALD K. BROWN: "Evidence" dance performance. 7 p.m. Thu., streaming through March 4. $25. northrop.umn.edu.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Enfolded Space." Works by Barbara Kreft. Ends March 15. circagallery.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: "Strumply Peter." Ends Feb. 28. openeyetheatre.org.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: "Tears of Moons." Ends Feb. 28. $10. parksquare theatre.org.

SEASONS GALLERY: "Juxtapose," works by Michael Slagle, Nicolas Kovatch and Ryan Ball. Ends Feb. 28. seasons-gallery.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Mon.-April 15. susanhenselprojects.com.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "21 Extremely Bad Breakups." Ends Feb. 28. walkingshadowcompany.org.

FAMILY

VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: Online activities hosted by the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Sat. artsmia.org.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Nordic Table Demo: Swedish Semlor with Erin Swenson-Klatt. 3 p.m. Sat. Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Virtual Nordic Table Demo: Swedish Pea Soup and Pancakes with Patrice Johnson. 6:30 p.m. Wed. Virtual Makers Night. 6:30 p.m. Thu. asimn.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual story time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook. Virtual Let's Make Stuff: Polka Dot Tree. 2:30 p.m. Thu. Advance registration at washcolib.org.

URBAN EXPEDITION: Program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Ghana. Ends March 7. Also Serbia. Ends Feb. 24.

books

KATHRYN NUERNBERGER: "The Witch of the Eye." 4 p.m. Sat. moonpalace books.com.

VLADIMIR ALEXANDROV: "The Black Russian." 11 a.m. Sat. tmora.org.

JOHN JENNINGS AND DAVID BRAME: A conversation between the adapter and illustrator of graphic novels. 5:30 p.m. Tue. raintaxi.com.

LIZ HEINECKE: "Radiant." 7 p.m. Tue. $5. magersandquinn.com.

JANET GRABER: "The Sting of Love." 7 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

A FINE/BAD ROMANCE: A discussion with crime writers Aya de Leon, Delia Pitts, Layne Fargo and others. 6 p.m. Wed. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

MARGI PREUS: "Village of Scoundrels." 7 p.m. Wed. thefriends.org.

PAM MANDEL: "The Same River Twice. 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.

POETS & PINTS: Poetry reading. 7 p.m. Wed. YouTube.

LAVINIA SPALDING: "The Best Women's Travel Writing, Volume 12," with readings from Spalding and contributing writers Colette Hannahan, Mathangi Subramanian and Anna Vodicka. 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.

ANDRE GREGORY: "This Is Not My Memoir." 5:30 p.m. Thu. raintaxi.com.

LITERATURE LOVERS' NIGHT OUT: With Kristin Hannah, author of "The Four Winds." 7 p.m. Thu. $30. valleybookseller.com.

PATRICK CABELLO HANSEL: "Quitting Time." 7 p.m. Thu. nextchapterbooksellers.com.