The Jayhawks

Just their luck: The spirited new album by Minnesota’s beloved Americana rockers, “XOXO,” is their best in 17 years and a true group effort, with singing and songwriting duties shared by all four members. It’s still too tricky for them to perform as a group in public for release day Friday, though. Fans can at least stream a short garden-party set recently filmed in St. Paul for “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” as well as new sessions with public radio’s “World Cafe” and “Acoustic Cafe,” singer/guitarist Gary Louris’ ongoing lo-fi livestream series “The Sh*t Show,” and plenty more video to tide you over until the next First Ave gig (jayhawksofficial.com).

Chris Riemenschneider

‘Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly’

As the Twin Cities, and indeed the entire country, grapple with ways to transform the criminal justice system, Cheryl Haynes’ new film, “Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly,” seems particularly timely. It takes a look at the Chinese artist’s 2013 exhibition at Alcatraz, “@Large,” which Haynes curated. A former political prisoner, Ai ruminated on the notion of imprisonment with his work, which included portraits of political prisoners as well as an interactive component where visitors could write letters to the subjects of the portraits. In the film, Haynes visits the recipients of the letters, including American whistleblower Chelsea Manning. It’s being streamed in collaboration with First Run Features as a way for the MSP Film Society to stay afloat during the closure of its physical screen. (Daily through July 16. $10, mspfilm.org.)

Sheila Regan