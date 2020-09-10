‘#KeepDancing’ with Ragamala

Wednesday: Ragamala Dance Company brings a benefit performance to your home, live from the Paikka event space in St. Paul. “#KeepDancing” is part of a yearlong initiative of experiences the company is cooking up that are both digital and participatory as Ragamala seeks ways to create connection in this time of isolation. The evening also includes a cocktail/mocktail tutorial with Marco Zappi (of Tres Leches, Martina and Colita) and words by artistic directors Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy. To add to your experience, order a hot Indian meal for two for the occasion. (7 p.m. Sept. 16. Free, $40 with meal kit for two, ragamaladance.org.)

Sheila Regan

Thursday: Having grown up in musical families, Ava Levy and Lily Govrik connected as students at St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and formed a band called Sapphire with classmates Indigo Koonce and Henry Breen. On recordings, the teen group has a compelling way with moody indie pop (“Diamond Noose”) as well as surf punk (the joyous instrumental “Ska Song”) and Go-Go’s-like vocal harmonies (the fuzzy “Vyvanse”). Sapphire will livestream a concert as part of the University of Minnesota’s “Amplifying Solidarity: A Northrop Online Series” curated by Radio K. (Noon Sept. 17. Facebook and Radio K, free.)

Jon Bream

Children’s book fest

Starts Saturday: The 21st annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival, held at the Anderson Center in Red Wing, will go partly virtual and partly socially distanced in-person this month. Videos will be published at noon daily Sept. 12-19 at AndersonCenter.org/bookfest and on the center’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Socially distanced activities — including a scavenger hunt — will take place at the center on Sept. 19. Masks required for children ages 5 and up.

LAURIE HERTZEL