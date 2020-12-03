HookStream for the Holidays

Friday & Saturday: Concerts that were supposed to be staged live at the Hook & Ladder have been turned into true home-for-the-holidays events out of COVID-19 safety precautions. Rootsy singer-songwriter Sarah Morris is moving her show Friday into her spacious and oddly acoustical bathroom, in keeping with the popular “Live from the Green Bathroom” web series she started even before the pandemic (8 p.m. Fri., free). Southern-y jazz groovers Davina & the Vagabonds have also already filmed some cool performances at the home their bandleader shares with her trumpeter husband Zack Lozier, and they will no doubt do their best to shine up this lump-of-coal-like season. (8 p.m. Sat., $15; both shows via thehookmpls.com/hookstream.)

Chris Riemenschneider

Sounds Like Home IV

Saturday & Sunday: Proof the Twin Cities music scene has been far from dormant, the two-day lineup for 89.3 the Current’s fourth all-local virtual fest is loaded with newbie acts enjoying breakout years or older faves who’ve reinvented themselves. Saturday’s 8-10 p.m. schedule features (in order) new-wavey punk Monica LaPlante, chilled-out teen rocker Miloe, “#MeTooMpls” co-leader Tina Schlieske and Hippo Campus frontman Jake Luppen’s solo project Lupin. Sunday’s noon-2 p.m. roster boasts experimental tunesmith Freaque, buoyant Static Panic singer Ro, Jeremy Messersmith’s dark new electro-pop act Mixtape for the Milk Way and ever-topical rap vet Muja Messiah. (Free, facebook.com/TheCurrent.)

C.R.

‘Miss Richfield’s Guide to a Socially Diseased Holiday’

Thursday: Russ King has been donning his Miss Richfield tiara since 1996, when he first created the character on a lark for a party. Now he’ll perform the 21st season of his brassy holiday drag act for Illusion Theater with five online performances of “Socially Diseased Holiday.” The ex-beauty queen character Miss Richfield always keeps a sunny attitude, and this year will be no different despite a global plague. Gear up for holiday tunes and finding your cackle amid the darkness. VIP tickets get you into a post-show Zoom gathering with Miss Richfield herself. (7 p.m. Sat., 9 p.m. Thu. Ends Dec. 20. $20, VIP $100, illusion.missrichfield.com.)

Sheila Regan

Robert Robinson

Robert Robinson and Lorie Line

Thursday: For 15 years, vocalist Robert Robinson provided the unforgettable highlights in Twin Cities piano star Lorie Line’s popular Christmas tour. Now, coincidentally, both will perform separate livestreamed holiday shows at the same time. Whether delivering gospel, the national anthem or holiday music, Robinson is one of Minnesota’s vocal treasures. He will livestream from the Dakota in Minneapolis, where he appears regularly. With the pandemic, the resourceful Line had planned to curtail her traveling yule extravaganza to about 30 solo piano concerts in six Midwestern states, but recent new restrictions compelled her to pull the plug on the tour. So, she will try livestreaming for the first time from her home in Orono. (Robinson: 7 p.m. Thu., $15, dakotacooks.com. Line: 7 p.m. Thu., $30, lorieline.com.)

Jon Bream