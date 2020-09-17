Patricia Lacy

Saturday: She toured with the great soul crooner Luther Vandross for years. She's sung with the Sounds of Blackness for even more years. And Lacy has been involved with theater productions at Mixed Blood, SteppingStone and other Twin Cities playhouses. She can handle soul, gospel, jazz, the national anthem — you name it — with equal authority. Lacy and her PJP Trio — pianist Jacob Dodd and drummer Perry "Tree" Graham — will be livestreamed as part three of the monthlong Selby Avenue Jazz Festival. (7 p.m. Sat., selbyavejazzfest.com.)

Jon Bream

James Sewell Ballet

Sunday: JSB offers two options for its annual "Dancing Waters" fundraiser event, which is $150 in normal years. This year the livestream is free, though donations are appreciated. In-person guests may also "float-in" by kayak, canoe or paddleboard to the southeast side of Minneapolis' Cedar Lake for the occasion. The program is less than an hour, and includes Sewell's homage to American music, "Made in America." There's also a new work by company dancer Da'Rius Malone, as well as a performance by James' sister, Laura Sewell, on cello. (3 p.m. Sun. Free, jsballet.org.)

Sheila Regan