Danez Smith and the Dark Noise Collective

Friday-Monday: Danez Smith's 2020 book of poems, "Homie," is the focus of a virtual program alongside other performers from the Dark Noise Collective. Presented by the Walker Art Center in association with Graywolf Press, the recorded performance brings Smith's searing poems of love, friendship, desire and struggle to theatrical and interdisciplinary life. An animated performer and poignant speaker, Smith will participate in a live Q&A along with the other artists after Friday's 7 p.m. premiere. (On demand 7 p.m. Fri. through 9 p.m. Mon. Pay what you wish, walkerart.org.)

Sheila Regan

The Cactus Blossoms

Saturday: Minnesota's harmonious retro-twang sibling duo has been among the most hesitant acts to perform during the pandemic, so there should be an extra sparkle as they reunite with their full live band for another of First Avenue's livestreamed concerts with an ultra-limited in-person audience. The tables sold out faster than you can say "Wake up, little Susie," but the livestream is high-quality — as were the infectious and downright dreamy songs on the CBs' last album, 2019's "Easy Way." (8 p.m. Sat. $15 livestream at mando­lin.com or first-avenue.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

Nachito Herrera: Tribute to Chick Corea

Wednesday: It's fitting that Minnesota's mighty piano giant Nachito Herrera pays tribute to the great Chick Corea, who died in February of cancer at age 79. Like Corea, Herrera is fluent in jazz, classical and Latin music. Like Corea, Herrera is adventurous, always willing to collaborate with a variety of musicians. The two pianists met at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 1998, and a decade later they jammed together at the Dakota in Minneapolis. In addition to being a terrific pianist, Corea, winner of 25 Grammys, was a highly regarded composer, contributing such pieces as "Spain," "Windows" and "500 Miles" to the jazz canon. (7 p.m. Wed. $15 livestream from dakotacooks.com.)

Jon Bream