River: The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon

Friday: Three gifted Twin Cities vocalists pay tribute to three of rock music's most cherished singer-songwriters in this ongoing tribute. The big-shoes wearers here are ubiquitous backup singer Deb Brown (Butanes, Tina & the B-Sides), gospel music mainstay Sara Renner and "Star Search" alumnus Jana Anderson. As with most Crooners events this winter and spring, they will sing to a small crowd in person as well as a live virtual audience via the venue's website. (7 p.m. Fri. Crooners Main Stage, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Mpls. $20, free online, croonersloungemn.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

MMC MixTape: A Virtual Gala for a Very Real Cause

Saturday: A nonprofit that helps boost live music statewide (which will be all the more essential after the pandemic!), the Minnesota Music Coalition is turning its annual fundraising gala into a virtual affair, which at least allows for an even greater musical "mix." Soul Asylum, Cornbread Harris, Gaelynn Lea, Nur-D, Sophia Eris, Johnnie Brown, Mae Simpson, the Foxgloves, Ben Abrahmson and Brass Bodyworks are all due to make musical appearances alongside a live silent auction and some surprises. (7 p.m. Sat. Free, mmcmixtape.org.)

C.r.

'The Healing Power of Music'

Sunday: Twin Cities Ballet may have the cure for your stress with its soul-filling rendition of Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings. The company brings the classic piece to life in a new collaboration with Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra and Lakeland Mental Health, called "The Healing Power of Music." With so much heaviness in the world right now, let these ballet dancers and musicians fill your spirit via the internet. The socially distanced performance at Alexandria Area High School's Performing Arts Center is sold out, but the event will be streamed live for free on Central Lakes Symphony's Facebook page. (2 p.m. Sun., facebook.com/CentralLakesSymphony.)

Sheila Regan

Jearlyn & Jevetta Steele: 'Healing, Peace and Joy'

Wednesdays through Feb. 24: Leave it to Jearlyn and Jevetta Steele to bring us together in trying times with their gift of music. The soul-stirring, roof-raising sisters from Minneapolis plan a series of themed streaming performances promoting healing, peace and joy on the next three respective Wednesdays. First up is healing, with such tunes as Whitney Houston's "My Love Is Your Love" and "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)" by Aretha Franklin and George Michael. (7 p.m. Wed. $15, dakotacooks.com.)

Jon Bream