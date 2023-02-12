Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference's career regular-season scoring leader as No. 15 Villanova defeated visiting Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed the 1,546 scored by former Boston College standout Sarah Behn (1989-93). Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division I women's play this season, shot 77% from the field, making 20 of 26 shots. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a turnover.

Maddie Burke scored 12 points for Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East), which shot 38 for 59 (64.4%).

Sidney Cooks scored 21 for Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) and Lauren Park-Lane added 20.

No. 4 UConn 67, Georgetown 59: Dorka Juhasz had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East) end a rare two-game slide. Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for Connecticut, which was coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993.

No. 7 Utah 92, Washington 69 (Friday): Gianna Kneepkens of Duluth hit five three-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the host Utes (21-2 Pac-12) past the Huskies. Kneepkens added six assists.

West Virginia 73, No. 21 Iowa State 60: Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as the Mountaineers (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) pulled away to beat the visiting Cyclones (15-7, 7-5), who lost their third straight game.

No. 20 Texas 70, TCU 50: DeYona Gaston and Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points apiece as the host Longhorns (20-6, 11-2 Big 12) posted their seventh consecutive win.

No. 23 Gonzaga 63, Portland 53: Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points to lead the host Bulldogs (23-3, 13-1) over Portland and into first place in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga retired the jersey of Courtney Vandersloot.

St. Thomas 80, Kansas City 57: Jo Langbehn scored a career-high 29 points as the visiting Tommies (10-15, 5-10 Summit League) completed a season sweep of the Roos (7-18, 3-11).