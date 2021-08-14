The Vikings end their three-game preseason schedule at 7 p.m. on the road at Kansas City Here's information about the game and links to follow to keep up with the action.
TV: Ch. 9
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 227 or 383
Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | 2020 Statistics
Kansas City: Roster | Depth Chart | 2020 Statistics
Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer
Access Vikings podcast library
Cousins on Osterholm and Griffen
Zimmer to play most Vikings starters
