Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he'll take a similar approach to playing his starters in Friday's preseason finale at Kansas City as he did in the second preseason game against the Colts last Saturday.

One notable addition to the players he'll hold out is Adam Thielen, who injured a quad muscle against the Colts but was back for Wednesday's light practice at TCO Performance Center.

"We'll play some – not everybody," Zimmer said. "But the problem that I get into sometimes, I say, 'Yeah, he's going to play,' and then we change our mind and he doesn't play. So it will be similar to last week. Let's just say that."

Starters held out of the Colts game were Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods and Anthony Barr, who is still injured. Also held out, of course, was injured rookie first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw, who has yet to take a team snap at his presumed starting position, left tackle.

The Vikings also will be down to their third running back to open Friday's game. Alexander Mattison, who started the Colts game, won't play because of an undisclosed injury.

So the Vikings presumably will open the regular season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati without getting a live snap for Cook, Jefferson, Hunter and three-quarters of the new-look secondary.

Zimmer is OK with that in part because of a controlled scrimmage he held during Tuesday's practice. The Vikings simulated a half of football, sans tackling, of course.

"There were a couple of reasons why I did that," Zimmer said. "No. 1, I wanted to find out what kind of shape we're in, you know, the tempo of a game, going in and out of the huddle, getting to the sideline, third downs, backed up, all the different situations you get.

"That was part of it, and then I felt like, sometimes, when you do it like that, it's a little bit more controlled than actually playing a preseason game where you're tackling and doing everything there. You get the concept of a game, but you don't, typically you don't get injuries."

Irv Smith: 'I want to be great'

Count third-year tight end Irv Smith Jr. among the many thinking he will have a "breakout" season.

"Yes, for sure," he said. "I'm very confident."

Smith's career highs are 47 catches in 2019, 365 yards last year and five touchdowns, also last year.

"I look back and reflect on what I've done in my career so far, it's been good," he said. "But I want to be great and leave a legacy."

Roster update

The Vikings held a light workout without pads on Wednesday. Missing practice were Barr, Darrisaw, Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Josh Metellus, Tyler Conklin, Dru Samia and Dan Chisena. Tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, who was not seen at practice, was waived Wednesday.

The Vikings also reached an injury settlement with rookie kicker Riley Patterson, who was waived last week.