Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow today's game between the Vikings and Dolphins in Miami.
Kickoff: Noon TV: FOX Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 227, 385
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
Play-by-play and scoring summary
Statistics, team leaders and betting lines
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig | Jim Souhan
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Dolphins
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live at noon: Get Vikings vs. Dolphins play-by-play on Gameview
The Vikings want to raise their record to 5-1 and will be facing Miami's third-straight quarterback. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC 43-42
Time was dwindling but the decision had already been made as Cameron Rising drove Utah down the field against previously unbeaten Southern California.
High Schools
A superstar with a strategy to win the game? What could go wrong?
Jalen Suggs' plan didn't work, and that left Cold Spring Rocori to celebrate a football title in 2020 — and is featured in our look back on the state playoffs that turn 50 this year.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Dolphins: Rosters, stats, TV/radio, social media and more
Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins in Miami.
Sports
Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years
It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years.