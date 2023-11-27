Vikings-Bears: Things to know before and during the game
Goessling's Vikings-Bears prediction: Who wins the turnover battle?
The Vikings will try to start a new winning streak at home against Chicago in a Monday night matchup before their long-awaited bye week.
How the Vikings built their next-man-up roster and found success
The Vikings are 19-9 under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, tying for the fifth-most wins in the NFL since the start of 2022 with a "how-they-were-built" chart that defies easy description.
Neal: Do the Vikings really need Jefferson to beat the Bears?
The Vikings are facing a team tonight that has committed self-inflicted damage all season? Minnesota's upcoming schedule makes a strong case in the decision.
Vikings' Jefferson steps back from social media after getting harassed about injury
Justin Jefferson, who could miss a seventh game this week, has heard vitriol from angry fans and gamblers during his prolonged absence.
Vikings' Wonnum is stacking up sacks in a contract year
Fourth-year pro D.J. Wonnum has six sacks through 11 games, and he and Danielle Hunter have joined forces to be one of the top duos in the NFL.
Cine works, waits as Vikings win without their 2022 first-round pick
While the Vikings patch together a winning record with help from players who have hit the field days after arriving in Minnesota, the first player GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah drafted continues to wait.
Podcast: Vikings' roster needs? Defensive philosophy? Approach with Joshua Dobbs?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about roster needs and development, Brian Flores and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Vikings' Hockenson went from injured to record-setting game in 7 days
A combination of medical care, extra padding and sheer human toughness kept Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson on the field against the New Orleans Saints.
Vikings film review: Should Chandler get more carries?
Vikings running back Ty Chandler is gaining trust from coaches by making plays and refining the nuances of his game, which could lead to a bigger role.
Hunter is Vikings' nominee for NFL sportsmanship award
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter has been flagged for only eight accepted penalties in his nine-year NFL career.
Vikings big question: Will fumble affect Mattison's job security?
When the Vikings faced a rash of fumbling issues, after three turnover-filled losses to start the season, coach Kevin O'Connell spoke as firmly as he has all year about fixing a problem.
Vikings rookie Pace makes smooth transition to defense's on-field leader
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. replaced injured captain Jordan Hicks as the defensive signal caller in Denver. "It's so loud and the atmosphere is just crazy," Pace said.
Moss on Thanksgiving: 12 memories of Randy wowing us 25 years ago
In 1998, Randy Moss put on a show for all those digesting Thanksgiving dinner across America. Here's a look back at that legendary performance.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
