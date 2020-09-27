The Vikings got a career day from Dalvin Cook.

They got a breakout performance by rookie receiver Justin Jefferson.

They had an opponent doing everything in its power to give them the game.

And they still lost.

Maybe they should Tank for Trevor at this point.

One final series that looked like a circus act served as a punctuation on a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans to drop the Vikings to 0-3.

Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards. Jefferson caught seven passes for 175 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

But a final series that had two Kirk Cousins incompletions, a miscue between center Garrett Bradbury and Cousins on the snap that resulted in a 14-yard loss and an interception on a Hail Mary attempt ended the game.

The Vikings were far more competitive than their two games, but the result was the same.