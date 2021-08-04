Second-year receiver K.J. Osborn continues to turn heads in his efforts to elbow his way into the No. 3 receiver position.

Wednesday, he turned a terribly thrown pass from Jake Browning into a diving 20-yard grab that had the fans oohing. The ball was thrown wide right of the target, but Osborn laid out to make the diving grab.

Earlier in the day, coach Mike Zimmer was asked where Osborn has grown the most.

"I think confidence," Zimmer said of the 2020 fifth-round draft pick. "Now he thinks he's pretty good. A year ago, he was kind of feeling his way. Didn't catch the ball that great. Now he's catching the ball really well. He looks a little faster to me. I think all that is because of his confidence."

Asked if he's been surprised by Osborn's progress, Zimmer said, "It surprised me a little bit, yeah."