Dating back to the days of Jared Allen and Brian Robison, the Vikings enjoyed the luxury of two productive pass rushers on their four-man defensive line for all of the 2010s.

They’ll begin the 2020s, it appears, with two Pro Bowlers under the age of 26.

Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the team swung an early-morning trade Sunday with the Jaguars for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, sending a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-rounder to Jacksonville for Ngakoue, who had been the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason after the team placed the franchise tag on him. The tag would pay him $17.78 million for the 2020 season, but Ngakoue (who had not signed the tag or reported to camp) will reportedly take less to play the 2020 season for the Vikings, who had $12.2 million of available salary cap space as of Sunday morning.

The Vikings, sources said, stepped up their pursuit of Ngakoue after missing out on a chance to bring back Everson Griffen, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cowboys on Aug. 16. Sources said then the Vikings had made a competitive offer for Griffen, with coach Mike Zimmer leading the effort to convince the 32-year-old to return for another season. When Griffen signed with the Cowboys, the Vikings mobilized their 2021 draft capital to land Ngakoue.

They’d already stockpiled 12 draft picks for next year, landing a fourth-rounder as part of the Stefon Diggs trade, an extra fourth- and fifth-rounder in draft day trades this year and expecting to secure a third-round compensatory pick as a result of Trae Waynes’ departure in free agency.

Now that the Vikings have Ngakoue for 2020, questions remain about what they will do with him going forward.

They will have the ability to work out a long-term deal with the defensive end before next season, given the fact he didn’t sign his franchise tag, but the Vikings could have to contend with a salary cap that might drop in 2021 as a result of revenue declines from the COVID-19 pandemic keeping fans out of games in 2020. The deal for Ngakoue would seemingly make efforts to resuscitate contract talks with Dalvin Cook more difficult after the Vikings reached an impasse with Cook’s agent earlier this month; the team could place the franchise tag on Cook after the season, but will have to see if the running back’s pronouncements about being willing to play without a new deal change between now and the start of the regular season on Sept. 13.

The team will also have to see when it can put its new pass-rushing tandem on the field, given the fact Danielle Hunter has missed 10 straight practices with an injury that coach Mike Zimmer has only described as a “tweak.” Zimmer has said Hunter continues to improve, and indications on Sunday morning were the Vikings remain optimistic about Hunter being back soon.

Hunter, who restructured his 2020 salary to help the Vikings clear cap space this offseason, is only the 18th highest-paid defensive end in the league despite reaching 50 sacks faster than any player in NFL history. He is signed through 2023, but his pay rate could be a factor in how the Vikings approach discussions on a long-term deal for Ngakoue, as well.

In the meantime, though, they’ve again given co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson bookend pass rushers, with the ability to play Ifeadi Odenigbo in different spots. The Vikings’ defensive approach has been built on the idea that a disruptive defensive line makes the difference, and they made a bold move to bolster it on Sunday morning.