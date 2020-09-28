Game balls

WR Justin Jefferson

The Vikings’ first-round draft pick got the start and had a breakout game with seven catches and 175 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown grab.

RB Dalvin Cook

Cook was the focal point of the Vikings offense again and responded with a career-high 181 rushing yards on 22 carries.

K Stephen Gostkowski

Gostkowski missed two extra points and three field goal attempts in the Titans’ first two games but was 7-for-7 on kicks Sunday.