The NFL's new year is upon us, which means the Vikings and every other team must be under the $208.2 million salary cap — or nearly $210 million for Minnesota when accounting for carryover space from last year — by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Vikings are already under the cap by a hair, according to OverTheCap.com, but that's before officially signing ex-Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract on Monday. To officially sign Phillips, or any other free agents, the Vikings need to create more salary cap room.

The Vikings previously cleared about $20 million with two moves this week, extending quarterback Kirk Cousins' contract through 2023 and releasing nose tackle Michael Pierce.

They have five other veterans with expensive cap charges: defensive end Danielle Hunter ($26 million, including an $18 million roster bonus due Sunday), receiver Adam Thielen (nearly $17 million), linebacker Eric Kendricks ($13.5 million), safety Harrison Smith ($13.5 million) and running back Dalvin Cook ($12 million).

The team has already fit in newly-signed linebacker Jordan Hicks, who carries cap charges of $3.5 million this year and $6.5 million in 2023, as well as kicker Greg Joseph, a restricted free agent who was given the low-level tender of $2.433 million for 2022.

The Vikings will also eventually need salary cap space to sign the rookie draft class. They currently have eight picks: a first (12th overall), a second (46th overall), a third (77th overall), a fifth (156th overall), three sixths (184th, 191st and 192nd overall) and a seventh (250th overall).

The team has 17 unrestricted free agents left on the open market, including linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Patrick Peterson, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and tight end Tyler Conklin. Two of the Vikings' free agents — safety Xavier Woods (Carolina) and center/guard Mason Cole (Pittsburgh) — agreed to new contracts this week.