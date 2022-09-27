The Vikings signed tight end Jacob Hollister, a five-year NFL veteran, to their practice squad Tuesday.
Hollister, who has 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in his 57-game NFL career, was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 2.
He was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 2017. He has also played for Seattle, Buffalo and Jacksonville.
Cornerback Parry Nickerson was cut from the practice squad, which now has 16 players.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Browns' star Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in car crash
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday.
Sports
Florida schools, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian
Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached.
Wild
Backup goalie Gustavsson going into big season for him with contract ending
The 24-old-Swede appreciates having Wild's big scorers on his side and getting chance to play for winning team.
Obituaries
Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett, who made moonshot attempt at landing Vikings, dies at 82
When the Metrodome in Minneapolis started showing its age, Bennett led an unsuccessful campaign to build a stadium in Arden Hills.
Vikings
Who's up, who's down after Week 3 in the NFL
The NFL's last two unbeaten teams are led by former Alabama quarterbacks.