The Vikings signed tight end Jacob Hollister, a five-year NFL veteran, to their practice squad Tuesday.

Hollister, who has 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in his 57-game NFL career, was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 2.

He was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 2017. He has also played for Seattle, Buffalo and Jacksonville.

Cornerback Parry Nickerson was cut from the practice squad, which now has 16 players.