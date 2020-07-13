The Vikings have signed their seventh round pick, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, the team announced.
Stanley, who is from Menomie, Wis., started 39 games for the Hawkeyes and is second all-time in touchdown passes, completions, attempts and yards behind Chuck Long.
For a story on Stanley’s virtual mini-camp experience, click here.
photo by Associated Press
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Access Vikings
Vikings
Vikings sign former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley
Stanley, who is from Menomie, Wis., started 39 games for the Hawkeyes and is second in the Iowa record books in career touchdown passes, completions, attempts and yards behind Chuck Long.
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: What's the plan at guard? Expectations for Jefferson and Gladney
The team ended its virtual offseason program this week, sending players away from the digital classroom with tentative plans for training camp in late July.
Vikings
Vikings among NFL teams closing offices Friday to recognize Juneteenth
The Vikings recently sent educational resources about Juneteenth to employees and will consider keeping June 19 a company holiday moving forward.
Vikings
Q&A: Vikings DE Odenigbo discusses racial inequality, protesting and more
Speaking up is what Ifeadi Odenigbo, the first member of his Nigerian family born in the United States, encourages most in the fight against police brutality and social injustice.
Vikings
Vikings guarantee most money ever under Zimmer to undrafted free agents
Two of the players are getting six-figure guarantees when bonuses and salary guarantees are combined, and this year's total is substantially higher than in 2019.