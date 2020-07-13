The Vikings have signed their seventh round pick, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, the team announced.

Stanley, who is from Menomie, Wis., started 39 games for the Hawkeyes and is second all-time in touchdown passes, completions, attempts and yards behind Chuck Long.

For a story on Stanley’s virtual mini-camp experience, click here.

photo by Associated Press

